Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 16,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.