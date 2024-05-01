Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 16,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
