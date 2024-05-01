Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

NOG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 223,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,910. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

