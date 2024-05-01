Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NOG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 164,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.
In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
