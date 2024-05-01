Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.87.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,601,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,062. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

