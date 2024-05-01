Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.32 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
