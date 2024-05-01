Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.32 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.