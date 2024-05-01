Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 227.99% and a negative return on equity of 218.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 385,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,436. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $992,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

