NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $828.30 and last traded at $828.49. Approximately 16,899,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,371,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $864.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $860.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,553,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,210,519,000 after buying an additional 664,706 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

