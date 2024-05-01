NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $370.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 744,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,229. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

