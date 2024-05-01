Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.24. 2,452,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

