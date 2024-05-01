Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 571,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,906. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.