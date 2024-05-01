Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Oatly Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 190,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,627. The firm has a market cap of $693.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

