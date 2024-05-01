OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

