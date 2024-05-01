Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 180,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,328 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 5,657,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

