Oder Investment Management LLC Has $910,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,463. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,999. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

