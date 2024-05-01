Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 165,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BBN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,233. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.