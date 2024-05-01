Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises about 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,371. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

