Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $208,000. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 668,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 38,505,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,904,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

