OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06 to $2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

