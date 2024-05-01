OMG Network Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00057159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001091 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

