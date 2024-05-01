Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

