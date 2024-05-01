On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 288,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,815. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.