One Day In July LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.22. The stock had a trading volume of 167,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.85 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.03.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

