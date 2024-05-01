One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 67,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,190. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

