One Day In July LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. 137,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.