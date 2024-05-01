One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 1.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,742. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

