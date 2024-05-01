One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,399. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $174.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

