One Day In July LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,396,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,616,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,161. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

