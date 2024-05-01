One Day In July LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,785. The company has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

