One Day In July LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. 312,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,647. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

