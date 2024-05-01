One Day In July LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $113.33. 924,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

