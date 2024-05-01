One Day In July LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

One Day In July LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVW traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

