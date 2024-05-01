One Day In July LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 647,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,766. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

