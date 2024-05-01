OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 272,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,157. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. OneMain has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

