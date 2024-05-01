OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $62.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,032 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 367,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

