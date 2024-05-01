Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

