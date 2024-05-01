Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

