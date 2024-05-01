Oppenheimer Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $55.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

LendingTree Stock Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

