OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. OppFi has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

