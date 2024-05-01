Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GOFPY opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
