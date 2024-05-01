Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.