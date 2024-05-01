Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2602 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

