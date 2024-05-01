Owen LaRue LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 1.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,554. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

