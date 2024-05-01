Owen LaRue LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

