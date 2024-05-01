Owen LaRue LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 488.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,052,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 873,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 267,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,154,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,312,492. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

