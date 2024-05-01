Owen LaRue LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Owen LaRue LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,951 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.