Owen LaRue LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 326,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

