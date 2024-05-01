PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 226.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

