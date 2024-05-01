Paragon 28 (FNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.73 million. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,244. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

