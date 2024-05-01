Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

