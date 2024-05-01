Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.10 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY24 guidance at $23.90-24.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 23.900-24.500 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $544.91 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $318.32 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.89.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

