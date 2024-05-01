PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $625.52 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. PAX Gold has a market cap of $625.52 million and $11.39 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2,306.64 or 0.04063079 BTC on popular exchanges.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 184,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
